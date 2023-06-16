Russia to gain momentum in relations with African countries — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The trajectory of Russia's relations with African states will gain momentum, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"On the whole, we have recently witnessed a very dynamic development of our relations with the states of the African continent," the Kremlin spokesman told the media. "This trajectory in Russia's foreign policy will continue and gain momentum."

Peskov recalled that Moscow was getting ready for a second Russia-Africa summit, due in St. Petersburg at the end of July. He also drew attention to "numerous visits by African leaders to Russia and their meetings with President Vladimir Putin."

As an example, the Kremlin spokesman mentioned the state visit Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has paid to Russia and the talks with the Russian leader in Moscow on Thursday. On June 16, Tebboune ends his visit to Russia.