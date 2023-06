GENICHESK, June 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked a hospital in Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, with kamikaze drones in the early hours of Friday, the city’s emergency response center told the media.

"Last night, kamikaze drones attacked a hospital in Novaya Kakhovka," the center said.

There were no military personnel at the hospital, only civilians; the medical staff were not injured. One firefighter suffered a concussion.

Most of the hospital’s windows were shattered.