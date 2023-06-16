Western battlegroup disrupts rotation of three Ukrainian units in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The artillery of Russia’s battlegroup West disrupted the rotation of three Ukrainian units in forward positions in the Kupyansk area, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said.

"In the course of combat operations in the Kupyansk area, the crews of K-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Western battlegroup carried out 11 strikes on the concentration of personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Ukrainian 14th independent mechanized brigade and the 103rd independent territorial defense brigade. The group's artillery disrupted three attempts to rotate the personnel of the Ukrainian 14th independent mechanized brigade, the 103rd independent territorial defense brigade and the 28th independent rifle battalion in forward positions," he said.

The spokesman added that in the area of Senkovka, Novomvlynsk and Kolomyichikha, the battlegroup’s artillery unit with the help of the Giatsint-B field guns destroyed self-propelled artillery systems of foreign origin.

In addition, the artillerymen destroyed a US-made M109 self-propelled howitzer near the village of Peschanoye, as well as wiped out a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer near Petropavlovka. The battlegroup also used Tor surface-to-air missile systems to destroy two enemy AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma and Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie drones near Zhovtnevoye and Novozhdanovka.