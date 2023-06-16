Russian top brass reveals number of troops paid for destroying enemy weapons in special op

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. More than 10,000 Russian servicemen have received payments for personally eliminating or capturing the enemy’s military equipment since the launch of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

In 2022, 7,064 Russian servicemen were awarded payments for wiping out 11,586 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment and weapons.