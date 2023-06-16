Russian troops ambush, capture 17 Ukrainian servicemen — DPR

DONETSK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian forces captured 17 Ukrainian soldiers, who were ambushed during an attempted assault near Novobakhmutovka, a spokesperson for a security agency of the Donetsk People’s Republic told TASS on Friday.

"17 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces were captured near Novobakhmutovka, where the adversary made a yet another attempt of a counter-offensive, but was ambushed by our forces," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military unit was ordered to advance without proper artillery support. As a result, dozens of Ukrainian servicemen were killed.