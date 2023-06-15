UN Security Council should be briefed on Nord Stream investigations — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, June 15. /TASS/. The UN Security Council should be informed about the national investigations into the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Thursday.

"These national investigations should be accelerated and the [UN] Security Council should be briefed about them. It hasn't happened after three months and what we see is only deliberate attempts to mislead the investigation, certain versions that I don't even want to comment because each one of them is more absurd than the previous one," he said.

"We feel that more and more countries understand what's happening now in terms of this campaign to divert the attention of the international community to the certain versions that have absolutely no grounds," Polyansky added, "And this makes a lot of our partners understand clearly that those who really behind this attack are doing everything they can to mislead possible international investigation and to create the muddy waters."