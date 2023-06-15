Chechen battalion joins anti-sabotage mission in Belgorod Region

GROZNY, June 15. /TASS/. The Chechen battalion Zapad-Akhmat operating under the Russian Defense Ministry has joined efforts to counteract Ukrainian sabotage groups and prevent their penetration into the territory of the Belgorod Region, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram account.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s Zapad-Akhmat earlier this week joined a mission to protect the Russian state border and to counter Ukrainian sabotage groups, as well as to prevent their penetration into the territory of the Belgorod Region. Our fighters are fortifying themselves at the checkpoint near Nekhoteyevka," Kadyrov wrote.

Chechen fighters have also taken up duty at a checkpoint near the village of Kazinka in the Grayvoron area, which earlier came under attack.

"On my instructions, Russian State Duma member Adam Delimkhanov and head of the Interior Ministry office in the Kurchaloi district of the Chechen Republic Rustam Aguyev, were commissioned to coordinate interaction with the governor of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the border guard department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as the national guard Rosgvardiya," Kadyrov said.