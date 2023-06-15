Ukrainian attacks consistently repelled on Zaporozhye line of engagement, says politician

MELITOPOL, June 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have made several attempts at mounting a counteroffensive near Orekhovo in the Zaporozhye segment of the line of engagement, but all were pushed back, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement, said on Thursday.

Commenting on the situation in the Orekhovo area, he wrote on his Telegram channel that "up to two squads of Ukrainian troops attempted to attack our positions and break through the first line of defense near Rabotino." "Having sustained losses in manpower and armored vehicles (at least one was eliminated), the Nazi fighters were pushed back," he added.

The enemy, struggling to advance toward Tokmak, was met with heavy artillery fire, Rogov said.

On Tuesday, the politician reported that Ukrainian forces suffered substantial losses when they attempted assaults in the Vasilyevka and Orekhovo-Pologi areas and were bringing up reserves and demining minefields to prepare for fresh attacks.