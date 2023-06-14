Ukrainian forces in Zaporozhye Region take advantage of weather to regroup — politician

MELITOPOL, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces are regrouping on the Zaporozhye swath of the contact line, taking advantage of the rainy weather, says Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement.

"The Ukrainian forces are regrouping while the rain continues; they continue shelling; militants on the Zaporozhye front are being reinforced - reserves and ammunition are being delivered. In addition, Ukrainian forces are removing minefields, which indicates that they will attempt an offensive in these locations," he told TASS Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukrainian forces have been attempting fruitless offensive attempts since June 4, including in the Zaporozhye Region. According to the Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces lost about 7,500 personnel as killed or injured on the contact line alone, not counting Russian strikes deeper inside the Ukrainian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces achieved no success on any direction.