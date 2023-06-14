Russia upbeat about Algerian president’s state visit, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow has a highly positive outlook on Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s state visit, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, told reporters on Wednesday.

In response to a TASS question about how Russia viewed the Algerian leader’s visit, the diplomat said: "Very positively." "A welcome ceremony took place at Vnukovo Airport yesterday, and the [Algerian] president said that he was very pleased to be making a state visit to Russia," he added.

Bogdanov highlighted the prospects for cooperation between the two countries’ business communities and companies, as well as for technical cooperation. "In fact, we have a very rich history, which includes a feeling of solidarity and our support for the formation of Algeria’s statehood, and it’s crucial for the new generation and the current leaders to understand history and view it as a solid foundation for our further cooperation," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

The Algerian president arrived on Tuesday for a state visit to Russia. In March, Tebboune said that he planned to visit Russia at President Vladimir Putin’s invitation. According to diplomatic protocol, a state visit is the highest-level trip that the leader of one nation can make to another country.

On June 10, information portal Le Jeune Independant reported that the Algerian leader’s visit would take place on June 14-16. According to the media outlet, Tebboune, who will be accompanied by a large ministerial delegation, is expected to hold talks with Putin. The heads of state may discuss ways to boost strategic partnership as well as global issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the Sahel region, as well as cooperation in the energy market within OPEC+. Earlier, an informed source told TASS that Tebboune may participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is taking place on June 14-17.