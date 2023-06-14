Algeria, Russia set to sign agreements to strengthen ties, Algerian leader says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Algeria and Russia are planning to sign a number of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral relations, the leader of the north African country, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, told a Russian-Algerian business forum on Wednesday.

"The deepening of ties between Algeria and Russia will be supported by additional steps by means of signing a number of agreements and memorandums on mutual understanding during this visit," he said.

According to the Algerian leader, his country and Russia "enjoy very strong opportunities regarding tourism, agriculture and exact science."