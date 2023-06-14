Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depots in DPR

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Units of the southern battlegroup successfully repulsed an enemy attack near Maryinka. They also frustrated troop rotation of a battalion from the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade in the Lisichansk area. The battlegroup’s artillery destroyed ammunition depots near the settlements of Belogorovka and Maryinka," the spokesman said.

A Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower crew hammered troop clusters of the Ukrainian army’s 110th separate mechanized brigade, he added.