Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery positions shelling Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Western Military District deliver pinpoint strikes from Msta-B and D-30 howitzers against Ukrainian artillery positions that are shelling settlements in the borderline Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Reconnaissance reports about an uncovered target. We take a roving gun, move to a firing position, take it up and hammer the target. Fire is adjusted with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. We have just delivered a strike against a platoon stronghold. The target has been destroyed. We have also engaged the second target with the help of a drone operator. The target has also been destroyed," a gunner said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As the gunner explained, Russian forces are destroying enemy strongholds along the Russian border. "They [the Ukrainian military] also carry out reconnaissance of our territory and shell our territory, our civilians and our settlements," he said.

The Russian artillery units are mostly manned by regular troops, including the personnel called up under the partial mobilization who have undergone a full cycle of practical training and unit cohesion at practice ranges of the Western Military District and in the rear areas of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry said.