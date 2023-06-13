Hungary believes dialogue with Russia must continue — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, June 13. /TASS/. Hungary still considers it necessary to preserve channels of communication with Russia to continue seeking paths for peace settlement in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday, adding that he stays in contact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The main issue right now is how to achieve peace [in Ukraine], and, to do that, it is necessary to maintain communication options. Because, if we stop being ready to communicate, then we will lose hope for peace," Szijjarto said in an interview for France’s LCI, published on his social media

"We believe that channels of communication [with Russia] must remain open," the Minister underscored.

He pointed out that Sergey Lavrov had a brief meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Meeting of Foreign Ministers in early March in New Delhi.

"I also continue the dialogue with Mr. Lavrov, because, if we stop talking, then we will lose hope for peace," Szijjarto said.

He expressed his certainty that the Ukrainian conflict "will not end on the battlefield," as it "can only end at a negotiation table."

"This why we must engage in a dialogue," the top diplomat noted.