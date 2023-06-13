United Russia backs Moscow mayor in re-election bid

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The presidium of the United Russia party’s General Council has approved the decision made by a conference of the party’s Moscow municipal regional branch to nominate Sergey Sobyanin as a candidate for the Moscow mayoral election.

"The presidium of the party’s General Council has approved the decision [to nominate Sobyanin as the party’s candidate in the mayoral election] by the Moscow municipal regional branch on Saturday," Deputy Secretary of the United Russia party’s General Council told TASS on Tuesday.

On June 8, Moscow’s municipal election commission announced that the mayoral election would take place over three days, from September 8 through 10.

Sobyanin is 64, and has served as Moscow’s mayor since 2010. He was re-elected twice, in 2013 and 2018.