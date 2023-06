DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and three more were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the local emergencies services told TASS on Monday.

"A woman was killed and at least three more people were wounded," the spokesman said.

Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian troops targeted the city’s railway terminal.