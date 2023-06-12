Russian forces attack positions of reserves of Armed Forces of Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces launched strikes with sea-based long-range precision weapons at the positions of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Monday.

"During the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the positions of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with sea-based long-range precision weapons," he said. According to him, all the sites were hit.

Konashenkov added that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed up to 15 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction over a day, more than 55 servicemen Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts in the Krasnolymansk direction. Using aviation strikes and artillery fire Russian military shelled units of the 65th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.

The Russian armed forces also destroyed more than 35 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction and also destroyed the radar station of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of Ukrainian formations around the settlement of Gai, Dnepropetrovsk region.

At the same time, over the past day, Russian troops repelled two attacks by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, Konashenkov added. He noted that the enemy's losses amounted to "up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer.".