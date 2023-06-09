Russian presidential administration official visits DPR’s frontline positions — DPR head

DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday he has visited the DPR’s frontline positions together with first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Sergey Kiriyenko and commander of the Sparta battalion Artyom Zhoga.

"Together with Sergey Kiriyenko and Artyom Zhoga, we visited some of our forward positions. Spoke about logistics matters. Supplies are regular and what is additionally needed is delivered by the Popular Front and other sponsors. Soldiers are in combative mood, told us about military perspectives - they inspire optimism," he wrote on his Telegram channel.