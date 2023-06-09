Ammonia pipeline incident to be considered within grain deal — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The incident with Togliatti - Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region will be taken into account in further contacts on the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin on Friday on in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"This factor undoubtedly will be taken into account," he said.

Galuzin recalled that the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline "is one of the most important components of the grain deal." "The Kiev regime dealt a blow to the international community's efforts to ensure global food security and combat hunger," he said.

Undermining the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline complicates the situation with the extension of the grain deal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Wednesday that the restoration of the damaged Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will take 1 to 3 months, if the facility is accessible. "According to preliminary estimates, the repair and restoration work [on the ammonia pipeline] will take about 1 to 3 months, provided that the site is accessible," she said. Zakharova also noted that the ammonia pipeline was one of the core pillars in the fulfillment of the package agreements signed on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said earlier on Wednesday that Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of June 5, with civilians hurt in the sabotage attack. "At about 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 5, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. Civilians were injured as a result of this terrorist act," the spokesman said.