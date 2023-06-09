Russian nuclear industry ready to show its worth to interested parties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear industry is ready to prove its merits to those who are interested in cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked to comment on statements that the UK and the United States intend to challenge Russia in the nuclear energy market, Peskov said:

"The competitive advantages of the Russian nuclear industry were formed in the world market in the conditions of fierce competition. It is as a result of this fierce competition that the Russian nuclear industry has proven its leading position. It is quite strong. Our nuclear industry is ready to continue to prove its advantages."

Peskov added that Russia is concerned about unfair competition.

"As for unfair competition, we have had to deal with it more than once, unfortunately. Yes, this is a cause for concern. But we are aware that, unfortunately, a number of states do not shy away from anything when competing on international markets," the Kremlin spokesman said.

As stated in the "Atlantic Declaration" distributed on Thursday by the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the UK and the US have announced a new economic partnership, one of the goals of which will be to squeeze Russia out of the global nuclear energy market.