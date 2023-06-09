US fully undermined confidence in dollar by imposing illegal sanctions — Russian diplomat

ANKARA, June 9. /TASS/. The United States has fully undermined the credibility of the dollar in the international arena after imposing illegal sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov said on Friday in an interview with the Ekonomim.

"In practice, the United States has completely undermined confidence in the dollar by imposing illegal sanctions, freezing the sovereign assets of states. They put pressure on their partners, openly threaten them, force them to participate in anti-Russian restrictions, which clearly harms the interests of companies, and the business community suffers losses," he said.

"As a result, countries that want to pursue internal and foreign policies independent of Western dictates must first improve their financial and economic sovereignty. Increasing the share of payments in national currencies is one way to ensure the reliability and stability of bilateral trade in the face of inflammatory actions by unfriendly countries," he emphasized.

The diplomat added, "At the moment, I do not believe that the mechanisms for settlements in national currencies with Turkey are functioning at the required level. I believe both sides should work hard on this issue."