Ukrainian lawsuit against Russia at ICJ contradicts common sense — Russian diplomat

THE HAGUE, June 8. /TASS/. The lawsuit filed by Ukraine against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s principal judicial organ located in The Hague, is based on an erroneous interpretation of law and contradicts common sense, Russian Ambassador to The Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said at hearings on Thursday.

"Ukraine’s lawsuit is not simply unacceptable, but is also based on an erroneous interpretation of law, contradicts common sense, and is based either on false data or even entirely contravenes the Ukrainian position," he said, as quoted by a TASS correspondent.

Given this, the Russian side contends that the Ukrainian lawsuit should be dismissed, the diplomat emphasized.