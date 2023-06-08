Ukrainian troops launch 25 shells in DPR using heavy artillery

DONETSK, June 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops bombarded residential communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) five times on Thursday using heavy artillery launching 25 shells of various calibers, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

According to information published on the mission’s Telegram channel, four population centers in the DPR were attacked by Ukrainian forces from 5:45 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. Moscow time. In particular, six NATO-standard 155mm shells were fired at Donetsk and Yasinovataya each, and five shells of the same caliber were launched at Aleksandrovka.

Additionally, eight 152mm munitions were fired at Gorlovka.