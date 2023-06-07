Russian forces destroy Ukrainian drones with Igla MANPADS in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s drones with Igla man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"Combat alert forces detected aerial targets and identified them as nationalists’ combat unmanned aerial vehicles. The targets were locked on and destroyed as a result of the teams’ skillful operations," the ministry said in a comment to the video.

Russian air defense teams daily accomplish the objectives of shielding military units, amassed personnel and military hardware sites from enemy reconnaissance and strike drones, the ministry said.

The Igla shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile system is capable of striking all types of aircraft and helicopters, small-size aerial targets like cruise missiles in any time of the day or night within the area of their visual sight under natural and artificial thermal interference.

The latest Igla-S modification can engage targets at a range of 500 meters to 6,000 meters and at an altitude of 10 meters to 3,500 meters, with the target velocity exceeding the speed of sound (up to 400 m/s).

The MANPAD is readied for its use from its travel position within 12 seconds and a missile is ready for launch within five seconds.