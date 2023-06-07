Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two attempts by the Ukrainian military to rotate troops at forward positions were thwarted and three subversive/reconnaissance groups were destroyed within the defensive line of the 6th combined arms and 1st tank armies," the spokesman said.

Artillery teams of Msta-S howitzers from the Battlegroup West destroyed an enemy D-20 howitzer in the Revucheye natural area, he said.

"In addition, a special operations force destroyed a 2S9 Nona artillery gun by a Lancet loitering munition near the settlement of Stelmakhovka," Zybinsky added.

The battlegroup’s aircraft delivered bombing and missile strikes on the amassed manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades and territorial defense units, the spokesman said.

"A Tor anti-aircraft missile system destroyed an aircraft-type reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle," Zybinsky said.