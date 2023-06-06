Kakhovka dam burst to cause no serious effect on Russian defenses — expert

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The breakthrough and uncontrolled release of water through the damaged Kakhovka Hydro will not critically affect the defense lines of Russian forces in the region, although some of the fortifications "will have to be moved," the Lugansk People’s Republic’s military expert, Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov, has said.

"Our guys, our experts, foresaw the risk that not only the Kakhovka reservoir, but also the Kiev one and some others may be prone to blasts and sabotage. Our troops, too, bore this possibility in mind. <...> Regarding changes to our defensive fortifications. Yes, to some extent they will have to be moved. But this is not critical," he said on the TV channel Solovyov. Live.

He added that perhaps the Ukrainian command was waiting for the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir to go down before trying to launch an offensive.

"It is also not critical that the enemy may try to attack in this area. To lower the water level and to continue to offensive operations across the reservoir will be difficult. Yes, groups of saboteurs may be used, but no more than that," Kiselyov said. He added that the areas where the Ukrainian troops’ breakthrough attempts were likely had been identified in advance.

At night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Kakhovka Hydro presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves that triggered an uncontrolled discharge of water.