MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is unable to achieve the aims of its counterattack, with its army sustaining enormous losses, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram account on Tuesday.

"It is a second day of the Kiev regime’s counteroffensive," he wrote. "No successes. The aims and objectives are unachieved. The losses are huge. The Barbarossa-2 plan has collapsed."

Volodin stressed that this topic was not raised publicly by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, or US President Joe Biden.

He believes that it is obvious to everyone that "NATO is at war against Russia," while Ukrainians are "just expendable material."

"Washington and Brussels have been preparing and arming the Kiev regime’s military. They have been encouraging terrorist attacks and sabotage against civilians in our country using Western weapons. They dragged European states into the war, promising the Kiev regime's offensive would be successful," he recalled.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that, starting on the morning of June 4, Ukrainian forces began a large-scale offensive on five swaths of the frontline in the southern Donetsk direction by engaging their 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades, with support from other units and forces. According to Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, six mechanized and two tank battalions were involved. Konashenkov specified that Russia’s battlegroup East eliminated over 250 servicemen, 16 tanks, 3 BMP armored personnel carriers and 21 armored combat vehicles.