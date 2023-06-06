Kremlin does not comment on Ukraine’s plan to use 'dirty bomb' against Russia

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not commented on plans by Ukrainian military intelligence to commit terror attacks on Russian soil including with the use of a ‘dirty bomb.’

"No, we have no assessments," he told reporters when asked as to how the Kremlin was assessing information obtained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Earlier, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS that Ukrainian military intelligence was plotting terrorist attacks in Russia, including with the use of a "dirty bomb." It stressed that the agency obtained additional data on the involvement of Ukraine’s special services in planning and preparing acts of international terrorism.

It was also noted that Ukrainian pilots, detained by members of Russia’s special services, provided details of the planned terror acts involving a "dirty bomb" in Russia and deploying small portable nuclear warheads.