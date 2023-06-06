Cuba’s prime minister arrives in Russia for official visit

HAVANA, June 6. /TASS/. Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz announced on Tuesday that he has arrived in Russia for an official visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

"We have arrived in the fraternal Russian Federation for an official visit in order to expand and strengthen bilateral relations between our countries, which have been continuously maintained since 1960 until now," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter account.

The Cuban prime minister will take part in the Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Heads of State in Sochi on June 7-9. After that he will pay an official visit to Moscow and take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).