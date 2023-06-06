Ukrainian forces attack Artyomovsk with drones, says acting DPR head

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut) with drones, it is not safe to bring in more specialists into the city, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said.

"It is not yet possible to bring more civilian specialists there (to Artyomovsk - TASS commentary). They [the Ukrainian forces] are shelling the city, directly with drones. <...> Our Interior Ministry is already present there, as well as our Emergencies Ministry," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast on Tuesday.

Pushilin pointed out that the authorities already have a work plan for restoring Artyomovsk. "Now it is important to improve the energy sector, to build communications," the acting head added.

Artyomovsk is located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic. It was an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian forces in Donbass, as well as a powerful Ukrainian outpost. Fighting for the city began on August 1, 2022. The battle became one of the largest battles during the liberation of Donbass since 2014. Prior to the start of the fighting, the city was home to about 72,000 people.