Lavrov arrives in Tajikistan on official visit

DUSHANBE, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

While in Dushanbe, the top Russian diplomat will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon and his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, as well as visit the 201st Russian military base. Apart from that, he is expected to speak at the Russian-Tajik (Slavic) University and take part in the presentation of the book collection "Russian Classic Authors and Orthodoxy."

Lavrov’s previous visit to Dushanbe took place in May 2022, when he attended a meeting of CIS foreign ministers. In April, Lavrov met with his Tajik counterpart on the sidelines of multilateral events in Samarkand, where issues of regional security and curbing threats from Afghanistan were on the agenda. It is not ruled out that these matters will be discussed during Lavrov’s current visit.