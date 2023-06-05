Ukrainian forces step up operations on several sectors south of Donetsk — DPR official

DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has stepped up operations along several sectors of the line of contact near Donetsk, with Marinka, Ugledar, and Avdeyevka remaining the hottest spots, Yan Gagin, an adviser to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS on Monday.

"On June 4, the enemy launched offensive operations in a number of directions, including Donetsk. The hottest spots on the frontline near Donetsk are Maryinka, Ugledar and Avdeyevka," Gagin said.

Russian artillery and aviation strikes neutralized the Ukrainian attacks. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and materiel. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military continue firing at Russian positions in these areas and building up forces, Gagin said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that on June 4 the enemy launched a large-scale offensive on five frontline sectors south of Donetsk. Kiev committed the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the Ukrainian strategic reserves to action with support from other military units; the Ukrainian forces’ attack was unsuccessful.