GENICHESK, June 5. /TASS/. Units of the Dnepr battlegroup hit a position of one of the Ukrainian units in the Kherson area’s island zone, destroying 18 servicemen and wounding 14 others, the region's emergency services told reporters on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the fire of the units of the Dnepr battlegroup in the island zone destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system with a crew of three people and ammunition, the position of one of the units of the Ukrainian military. Casualties: 18 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed, 14 received wounds of varying severity," he said.

In the Kherson area, units of the Dnepr battlegroup attacked an ammunition depot near the village of Nikolskoye. As a result, eight Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated, five were wounded, and three motor vehicles were put out of action. Also in the Kherson area, a 120 mm mortar with a crew, a D-30 howitzer with ammunition and a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit were destroyed. The Ukrainian military suffered 12 fatalities and six other servicemen were wounded.

In the Kakhovka area, the Russian military destroyed a 120 mm mortar with a crew. Three Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed and four were wounded.