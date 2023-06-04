Russia must complete what it is doing - Kremlin spokesman about special operation

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian must know its line and adhere to it to the end, there is no alternative to this, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

For years Western countries "have been ignoring shelling attacks on Donbass, when there was no special military operation," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlim.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on the West’s silence about Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod region.

"As a matter of fact, they continue their flexible line," he added.

"We must know our line, do what we must and complete what we are doing. We have no other alternative," he stressed.

He noted that new arms supplies to Kiev by the West will further escalate tensions. "Now we are already seeing that discussion begins about deliveries, for example, from France, Germany of missiles with a range of 500 or more kilometers," he said. "This is a qualitatively different weaponry, which will eventually, let's say, lead to another spiral of escalating tensions. It obliges us to be more consolidated, stronger, more mobilized. To continue what we are doing," he said.