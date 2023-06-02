US-South Korea agreement on nuclear weapons leading to arms race — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. The United States’ agreement with South Korea on consultations on issues of nuclear planning will only lead to an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Friday.

"The ongoing militarization of the Asia Pacific region, thinly veiled attempts to create new division lines there negatively affect global stability. Another example to this are the recent US-South Korean agreements on issues of the use of nuclear weapons, which can only further fan tension and provoke an arms race," she said at a UN Security Council meeting.

After a summit in Washington on April 27, Presidents Joe Bide of the United States and Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea agreed to set up a consultative group on issues of nuclear planning. The US side sees this measure as a demonstration of its commitment to what it calls "extended deterrence," or its readiness to use its forces, including nuclear, to defend the ally.