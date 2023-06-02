Death toll from June 1 shelling of Donetsk up to three, says mayor

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. Another civilian died as a result of the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by the Ukrainian military on June 1, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

On Thursday, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported two casualties.

"According to additional information, a man born in 1957 died as a result of yesterday's shelling of the Petrovsky district," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the DPR mission at the JCCC reported that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military shelled the republic’s settlements 84 times, firing 575 shells. According to its information, three people were killed and four other civilians, including two children, were wounded as a result of the Ukrainian shelling.