MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the confrontation between Russia and the West will not stop after the liberation of Ukraine.

"After Ukraine’s liberation, I think, there will be a pause, but it won’t be over," he said at a forum.

At the same time, Pushilin believes that NATO will not go to an open conflict with Russia, because "now it is easy to do it with someone else's hands".