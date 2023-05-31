Putin, Erdogan may discuss Ukraine post-inauguration in Turkey — source

ANKARA, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may pay an official visit to Turkey following the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan who was re-elected as president in the runoff election last weekend, a source in Ankara familiar with the plans told TASS.

"President Putin may visit [Turkey] after President Erdogan’s inauguration. If such a visit takes place, the two leaders will discuss <...> [the conflict] in Ukraine and the grain initiative," the source said, refusing to elaborate.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that in a recent telephone conversation, the leaders of Russia and Turkey confirmed their intentions to meet in person in the near future but that the location and timing of any potential meeting "will have to be coordinated taking into account the two presidents’ schedules."

Exactly when Erdogan will be inaugurated will be known after Turkey’s election authority announces the final results of the presidential runoff. An election official told TASS earlier that this could take place on June 1. In such a scenario, Erdogan may be sworn in on June 3.

Based on preliminary results, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council declared Erdogan the winner of the runoff on May 28. With 99.43% of ballots counted, he carried 52.14% of the vote, while his rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnered 47.86%.