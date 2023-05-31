Putin to sit with Eritrean president for working breakfast after meeting with delegations

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Wednesday, first as part of a meeting between the countries’ delegations and then for a working breakfast, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There will be talks between the two delegations, from Russia and Eritrea. Then, the presidents will continue talking over a working breakfast. All that will take place at the Kremlin," the spokesman said.

He reiterated that Putin would also hold a meeting with the cabinet on Wednesday.

"The president’s working day will include a behind-closed-doors chunk in the evening. It’ll be about the usual internal meetings," Peskov said.