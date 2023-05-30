West seeking to push Belgrade into recognizing Kosovo’s independence — diplomat

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. The West is using the Brussels agreements to get Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to recognize Kosovo’s independence, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday.

"This situation demonstrates that the so-called Brussels talks and the European Union-brokered Belgrade-Pristina dialogue yield absolutely nothing from a practical point of view. The West, as well as Pristina, need them only to push the Serbian president and Belgrade into recognizing Kosovo. In principle, this became absolutely evident when the so-called EU settlement plan was laid on the table and actively supported by the Americans," he said. "As a matter of fact, this is only about de facto recognition, which, the West is sure, will be immediately followed by de jure recognition."