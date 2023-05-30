Putin and Erdogan did not discuss details of gas hub or grain deal in phone call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not discuss the specific details of the gas hub project or the Black Sea grain deal in a telephone conversation on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, there were no such detailed discussions. [The presidents expressed their] confirmation, intention and political will to continue these conversations and [have a] detailed discussion. That is the key takeaway," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russian-Turkish relations show great potential.

"We have to make use of it at full throttle," he noted, adding that is "what our presidents intend to do."

On Monday, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin and Erdogan had a telephone conversation. The Russian leader congratulated his Turkish counterpart on his re-election as head of state, emphasizing his great contribution to the development of Russian-Turkish relations in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner. It was also noted that the confidence expressed by the Turkish people in their leader opens up additional prospects for expanding practical bilateral cooperation in various areas.

In turn, Erdogan confirmed the commitment on his part to further joint work on the entire current bilateral agenda. The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.