Ukrainian forces shell Zaporozhye Region’s Mikhailovka, there are casualties — authorities

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the village of Mikhailovka in the Zaporozhye Region, there are casualties, the head of the local administration, Natalya Romanichenko, reported on Tuesday.

"Today, [several] shells hit the village of Mikhailovka. Unfortunately, there are casualties among civilians," she said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Local emergency services told reporters that Mikhailovka was also hit four times during the night. Houses were damaged and there were no casualties, the spokesman added.

Mikhailovka regularly comes under Ukrainian shelling. The day before, the village was shelled with heavy weapons. The operational services told journalists that the shelling began around noon and at least three explosions were reported. Another explosion occurred in the afternoon, wounding two civilians.

On May 5, Acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that residents of 18 settlements, including Mikhailovka, would be temporarily evacuated due to the intensification of Ukrainian shelling. Andrey Kozenko, the region's deputy prime minister for economy, told TASS that about 70,000 people may be relocated.