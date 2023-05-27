Russia ready to launch Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline amid Kiev’s reluctance — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to relaunch the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in mere days but Kiev has been resisting this for almost a year under contrived pretexts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary published on Friday.

"Russia is ready to launch the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline without delay, in mere days, while Kiev has been blocking this for almost a year, setting forth more conditions," she said, stressing that the Ukrainian side is not interested in ammonia supplies to Africa which it urgently needs.

According to the diplomat, the Black Sea grain initiative is "being implemented with serious imbalances." "Most of Ukrainian grain exported since last August, over 30 mln tons, was directed to prosperous developed countries, above all, to EU countries. And only 2.5% went to the neediest African countries with the assistance of the UN World Food Program," she pointed out.

That said, Zakharova noted that Russia "is ready for an open and honest conversation with everyone, above all, with our African friends, about true causes and culprits that created the situation fraught with a threat of famine to Africa.".