Donetsk under heavy Ukrainian fire on ninth anniversary of first airstrike — DPR leader

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are heavily shelling the city of Donetsk on the ninth anniversary of the first airstrike on the city, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"Today, on the ninth anniversary of the start of military activities in the DPR capital, the enemy is targeting Donetsk with heavy fire," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Pushilin, the Ukrainian army has carried out three strikes on Donetsk since Friday morning using multiple rocket launchers. The regional head urged locals to refrain from moving around the city unless absolutely necessary.

Pushilin also highlighted the resilience of Donetsk residents who have been living under fire for nine years.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Donetsk Airport area on May 26, 2014 using combat helicopters and fighter jets. As a result, several dozen people were killed. This was when regular shelling attacks against Donetsk began. The next day, Ukraine’s National Guard took control of the airport. DPR forces liberated the airport area in January 2015.