US economy will not collapse, it would be detrimental to Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The US economy will not collapse and its default would not be in Russia's best interests, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"It’s not a given that a US default is in our best interests - the US bubble burst in 2008, but it affected everyone. It might not be good for the yuan either," Medvedev said.

At the same time, he is certain the default will not happen. "They will once again increase the national debt," Medvedev said.

Medvedev added that confidence in the dollar is severely eroded around the world, as governments fear what the West may do to them, as it did to Russia. "In any case, various countries' confidence in the dollar is severely eroded, and everyone has been debating for a long time that if they did this to Russia, they would do it to us. It was a very strong negative signal," he explained.