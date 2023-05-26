Tensions increasing in Arctic region, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The potential for conflict in the Arctic region is on the rise, Nikolay Korchunov, Russia’s senior diplomat for Arctic affairs, said.

"We can see that, recently, the attention of the entire world community toward the Arctic region has increased, and geopolitically the region is also increasingly becoming an important platform. Unfortunately, the potential for conflict in the region is also increasing," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large on Friday at a roundtable discussion on the history of Russia's achievements in the Arctic.