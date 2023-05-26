Korean scenario rhetoric aimed at testing society’s readiness for partition — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. When speaking about the ‘Korean scenario’ for Ukraine, the Kiev government is checking whether the society will be ready to accept it, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

"They have started to probe their people’s opinion about a partition of the country," he said. ‘That is how the Kiev regime is checking whether the society is ready for this variant of a partition."

In his opinion, the 'Korean scenario' of Ukraine’s partition will be more preferable for the Kiev government than the breakup of the country’s western regions.

"Undoubtedly, this variant will be more favorable for them than a partition along the line of Kreshchatik [Kiev’s main street] or the breakup of western regions," Medvedev said, commenting on Kiev’s remarks that the West was ready to partition Ukraine "following the Korean scenario."

Earlier, a former adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Alexey Arestovich said that Ukraine lacked the strength to win and that the Western countries were ready to implement the concept of "two Koreas" in the region. Prior to this, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Alexey Danilov claimed that Kiev might be offered a "Korean option" of the settlement, involving an "equivalent of the 38th parallel."

As Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Kiev's speculation about alleged discussions between the deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff, Dmitry Kozak, over the possibility of a "Korean option" for a settlement in Ukraine was a media concoction. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed Danilov's statement that Russia might allegedly offer Ukraine a "Korean option" as rumors and far-fetched speculation.