Pashinyan tells Putin situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains tense

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday and told him that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor remains tense due to actions by Azerbaijan.

"Regionally, of course, we have a rather tense situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. Contrary to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan illegally blocked the Lachin corridor, which put Nagorno-Karabakh in a humanitarian crisis. The supply of natural gas and electricity to Nagorno-Karabakh is blocked, which has exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

The Armenian prime minister added that "it’s hard to supply food to Nagorno-Karabakh," and Russian peacekeepers are helping to deal with the issue.

"Unfortunately, the blocking of the Lachin corridor took place in the presence of Russian peacekeepers," he said.