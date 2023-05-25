Over 90% of servicemen wounded in special military op return to service — top brass

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. More than 90% of Russian servicemen who are wounded in the special military operation zone return to military service after receiving prosthetics and rehabilitation, top Russian military doctor Major General Alexander Sergoventsev said on Thursday.

"All servicemen who express a desire to continue military service after prosthetics, which is more than 90% of all amputees, undergo rehabilitation and adaptation," the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Military Medical Directorate said at a meeting of the All-Russian Coordinating Council of human rights commissioners.

According to Sergoventsev, as part of the rehabilitation and adaptation program, 626 servicemen were treated in medical centers, with 610 of them assigned to military positions in Russia’s 82 regions.

He also added that the Defense Ministry has an extensive network of departmental health resorts. "At present, 25 military sanatoriums, about 4,000 facilities are involved in the rehabilitation of those wounded and sick," the top military doctor concluded.