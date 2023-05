MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refrained from any forecasts regarding the outcome of today's meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"No, there can be no predictions," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked by TASS. He also declined to answer the question whether the Kremlin expected any agreements would be reached.

"Let's wait for the meeting to end," Peskov said.